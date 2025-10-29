CBCP saints office laments loss of original Halloween spirit

THE Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP)-Office for the Postulation of the Causes of Saints on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, lamented the loss of the original spirit of "Halloween."

In its Circular No. 1-2025, CBCP - Office for the Postulation of the Causes of Saints Chairman Bishop Renato Mayugba said it is saddening that the "secular society" has transformed Halloween into one that promotes ghosts and devils.

"It is unfortunate that, over time, people have lost an understanding of the original import of the Vespers of All Saints’ Day," Mayugba said.

"Instead of preparing for the celebration of saints, the presentation of evil—devils and lost souls—has been popularized by a very secular society," he added.

The prelate then pushed for the recovery of the original essence of Halloween, which is the eve of All Saints’ Day.

He said it is imperative for the faithful to seek the return of the true spirit of "All Hallows' Eve."

"I wish to bring into our religious consciousness this call to holiness, especially called for in the month of November. In particular, I wish us all to support the right and proper way of celebrating 'Halloween,' which is Old English for 'holy evening' or the vigil for November 1," said the Laoag bishop.

"It is imperative that we recover the origin of the Vespers of All Saints’ Day—an evening not of ghosts and devils, but an evening of prayer and remembrance of all saints!" Mayugba added.

Halloween was originally part of the event dedicated to remembering the dead, saints, martyrs, and all the faithful departed.

In popular culture, however, Halloween has become a celebration of horror and the supernatural through activities such as trick-or-treating and costume parties. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)