CBCP stands in solidarity with calamity-hit Nepal

THE Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) on Friday night, August 29, 2026, expressed solidarity with the people of Nepal following devastating flash floods that killed nearly 500 people, while more than 1,000 others remain missing.

In a statement, CBCP President Archbishop Gilbert Garcera said Filipino bishops stand with the families and communities severely affected by the catastrophe.

“With profound sorrow, we join the people of Nepal in mourning the lives lost in the devastating flash floods that have swept away homes, displaced families, and brought immense suffering to many communities,” said Garcera.

“On behalf of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, I extend our heartfelt sympathy and prayerful solidarity to all those affected by this tragedy,” he added.

The Filipino prelate said Filipinos understand the devastation caused by natural calamities, having experienced similar disasters in the past.

“As a people who have ourselves known the pain and devastation brought by natural calamities, we stand with the people of Nepal in this hour of grief,” he said.

Garcera also offered prayers for those directly affected by the flash floods in Nepal.

“May God grant eternal rest to those who have died, consolation to the bereaved, strength to those who have survived, and courage to all who are working to rescue, assist, and rebuild,” said Garcera.

Last Wednesday, massive flash floods and landslides hit the Nepal-Tibet border, with deadly waves of water and mud ravaging villages and towns.

A Filipino was reported to be among those missing in the aftermath of the tragedy. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)