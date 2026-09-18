CBCP to Barmm: Make Bangsamoro a home for everyone

FOLLOWING the conclusion of the first-ever Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE), the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) Friday, September 18, 2026, called on newly elected members of the Bangsamoro Parliament to make the region a "home for everyone."

In a pastoral statement, CBCP President Archbishop Gilbert Garcera called on the elected leaders of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) not to make the region exclusively for Muslims.

"As the Barmm enters a new chapter, we appeal especially to its leaders: make the Bangsamoro a home for everyone," said Garcera.

"Let governance protect the dignity, rights, and religious freedom of every person and community," he added.

By this, the Catholic prelate said it is imperative for Barmm leaders to look at the common good as the basic principle of their governance.

"May they govern not for personal or partisan interests, but for the common good of all — Muslims, Christians, Indigenous Peoples, and every community within the Bangsamoro," said Garcera.

Similarly, he urged people of different faiths in the Bangsamoro to continue building bridges among one another.

"May the peoples of Mindanao move forward together, not merely tolerating one another, but knowing one another, respecting one another, and working side by side for the common good," said Garcera.

On September 14, the Commission on Elections held the historic Barmm parliamentary polls.

Just a day after, the 80 winning parliamentary district representatives, parliamentary political parties, and parliamentary sectoral organizations were promptly proclaimed. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)