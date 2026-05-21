CBCP to dioceses: Hold 'pandemic-like' bayanihan activities

AS THE Middle East conflict continues to rage, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) called on religious institutions on Thursday, May 21, 2026, to consider holding activities to manifest their solidarity with those in need, the poor, and vulnerable sectors.

In a pastoral statement, CBCP president Archbishop Gilbert Garcera said such "bayanihan" acts were already seen during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic some years back.

"Show concrete expressions of Christian solidarity with the poorest and most vulnerable sectors of society, who suffer most from the economic hardships brought about by this global conflict, especially to families whose loved ones live or work in areas affected by conflict and instability," said Garcera.

"Let us strengthen parish-based feeding programs, community pantries, emergency relief efforts, and charitable initiatives for individuals and families burdened by inflation, economic uncertainty, and hardships, following the spirit of compassion and generosity witnessed during the pandemic," he added.

Similarly, the CBCP chief said all dioceses and parishes in the country are being asked to offer prayers for peace.

Garcera appealed to all religious and lay communities to pray for peace not only in the Middle East but also in other conflict-hit areas.

"Pray for peace, celebrate the Holy Mass and Eucharistic Adoration, pray the Holy Rosary, and gather in family and community prayer for the gift of peace in the Middle East, in Ukraine, across Africa, and in all parts of the world wounded by war, violence, division, injustice, and human suffering," said Garcera.

"In this time of crisis, we call upon all dioceses, parishes, religious communities, schools, and lay organizations to offer spiritual accompaniment, counseling, practical assistance, and spaces where fear and anxiety can encounter hope, solidarity, and prayer," he added.

The archbishop said such actions are necessary as Filipinos are also affected directly by the Middle East conflict through the overseas Filipino workers there.

"Although distant from our shores, the Middle East crisis is not remote from Filipino lives. Many of our brothers and sisters work in the region as overseas Filipino workers. Their safety, livelihoods, and futures now weigh heavily on their families at home," he said.

In the same way, Garcera said Filipinos at home are also indirectly affected via rising fuel costs, higher prices for goods, transportation burdens.

"Those who suffer first are the vulnerable: daily wage earners, farmers, fisherfolk, transport workers, the elderly, and families with little savings. Thus, what happens overseas affects the Filipino home, the Filipino table, and the Filipino heart," added Garcera. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)