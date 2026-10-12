CBCP to priests: Offer Masses for Pope Leo XIV

THE Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) is appealing to all Filipino bishops and priests to consider offering Holy Masses for the health of Pope Leo XIV, who is set to undergo a medical procedure in the coming days.

In an appeal for prayer, CBCP President Archbishop Gilbert Garcera also asked religious communities, families, and all the faithful to offer the Holy Rosary, their daily sacrifices, and acts of charity for his healing.

"I ask my brother bishops and our priests to offer Holy Mass for his successful operation and speedy and complete recovery," said Garcera.

Similarly, the CBCP chief asked all Filipinos to pray for the Pontiff and his health.

"On behalf of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, I appeal to our Filipino Catholic faithful to unite in prayer for our Holy Father, Pope Leo XIV, as he prepares to undergo lung surgery," said the prelate.

"Let us pray that the Lord may guide his surgeons and all who care for him, sustain him with strength and peace, and restore him to health as he continues to shepherd the universal Church," Garcera added.

On Sunday, Pope Leo XIV announced that he would undergo surgery to remove a nodule from one of his lungs that was recently detected during medical examinations.

The Pope also confirmed that the operation had already been scheduled and would take place in the coming days. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)