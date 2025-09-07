CBCP: True justice demands more than punishment

THE ongoing investigation on anomalous flood control projects must not end with putting behind bars the accountable individuals, said the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) on Sunday, September 7, 2025.

In its Pastoral Letter on Flood Control Corruption, the CBCP said attaining justice over corrupt practices should go beyond punishing liable public officials and private entities.

"True justice, however, demands more than punishment. It also calls for restitution: that stolen wealth be returned to the public coffers from which it was taken. Many of those implicated will not be impoverished by such reparation, yet the nation remains poor if the funds are not restored," said the CBCP.

"Retribution in this sense is not personal vengeance but the rightful act of giving back what was stolen, so that the people may finally benefit from resources meant for their welfare," it added.

Aside from holding them accountable, the bishops said the ongoing public shaming of those behind such acts must not be selective.

They said the government contractors, while equally guilty, are surely not acting alone.

"In recent hearings, the rebuke 'Mahiya naman kayo!' was directed only at contractors. But shame must be inclusive," said the CBCP.

"Legislators, district engineers, government auditors, and political patrons also share in the plunder. Equally guilty are private contractors and financiers who collude in this racket," it added.

It then called on all sectors to do their part in eliminating the culture of corruption in the country.

"This challenge is not only for government, business, or contractors. It is for all of us, including the Church. We too have often failed, whether by silence, by tolerating corruption in our own ranks, or by not setting a consistent example of integrity. That is why this call begins with us," said the CBCP.

The Church said everyone must be vigilant and vocal by not allowing cynicism to numb their outrage.

The faithful are also urged to reject patronage politics and refuse to trade votes for favors, and instead demand integrity in leadership.

It also asked the public to model honesty in daily life as integrity starts in small things, like in the family, the classroom, the workplace, and the barangay.

The people are also urged to build communities of truth by sharing verified information, countering disinformation, and supporting accountability.

The CBCP said everybody is urged to join civic and parish initiatives by working together in movements for good governance, ecological justice, and social renewal.

The people are also urged to support an independent probe by uniting in calling for the creation of an independent committee to investigate corruption in flood-control projects and other budget insertions.

It also asked Filipinos to insist on legal action, including criminal charges, against those guilty of systematically plundering public funds.

The bishops said the Church should also lead by example with dioceses, parishes, and Church institutions modeling transparency and accountability, and instituting reforms where needed.

The CBCP also said that all should live modestly and resist excess by rejecting extravagance and mindless consumerism, while embracing a life of simplicity and solidarity with the poor. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)