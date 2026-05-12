CBCP urges faithful to closely monitor impeachment trial

FOLLOWING the decision of the House of Representatives, the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) Tuesday, May 12, 2026, called on the Filipino faithful to closely monitor the forthcoming impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.

In a statement, CBCP President Archbishop Gilbert Garcera said they are hopeful that the Filipino faithful will critically follow the impeachment Game as it is part of their duties and responsibilities.

"To our fellow Filipinos, let us fulfill our civic duties and responsibilities by ensuring a fair and credible trial so that all may see and hear clear, verified evidence and arguments. We must remain vigilant in monitoring the proceedings," said the archbishop.

He said the clergy is one with the people in their hopes to find the truth and bring justice to everyone involved in the case.

"Our deep desire and fervent prayer is that we arrive at the truth through this constitutional process, with the hope that this will strengthen our respect for and adherence to the rule of law," said Garcera.

With a vote of 257-25 with nine abstentions, the House of Representatives ruled to impeach Duterte

The four Articles of Impeachment accused Duterte of misuse or abuse of confidential funds; having unexplained wealth; bribery and graft and corruption; and threatening to assassinate President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Marcos and Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez.

Garcera said it is imperative for the senators to conduct the impeachment trial immediately with no delays.

"We urge the Senators to avoid any act that may be perceived as evading their sworn duty or circumventing the requirements of the Constitution. We make this urgent appeal to not delay the trial and to convene the Senate as an impeachment court at the soonest possible time," said Garcera.

"To delay the trial is to delay justice for both the Filipino people and the Vice President," he added.

And in doing so, the CBCP head said the senators must adhere to the principles of justice.

"We appeal to the Members of the Senate to abide by what the Constitution directs: to proceed with the trial and to decide the case against the Vice President by summoning witnesses, hearing testimony, and voting according to the evidence and, above all, the demands of righteousness and justice," said Garcera. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)