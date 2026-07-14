CBCP urges Filipinos to go on local pilgrimage

THE Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) strongly urged the Filipino faithful to have their pilgrimages done locally in recognized Marian sites.

Among the popular Marian devotions in the Philippines are done at the Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Parañaque City; Our Lady of the Rosary of La Naval in Quezon City; Our Lady of Peñafrancia in Naga City, Camarines Sur; and Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage in Antipolo City.

"We urge everyone to remain steadfast in the life of the Church -- nourished by the Eucharist, guided by Sacred Scripture, Tradition, and the Magisterium," the CBCP said in its Pastoral Guidance.

"We encourage the faithful to make pilgrimages to approved Marian shrines in the Philippines and throughout the world, where authentic Marian devotion is fostered in full communion with the Church," it added.

The prelates said this is because pilgrimages must be based on legitimate and acknowledged devotions.

"True devotion flourishes in the celebration of the Holy Mass, Eucharistic Adoration, prayer, and works of charity -- not in sensational or unverified claims," said the CBCP.

Meanwhile, the Philippine clergy said they are discouraging the Filipino faithful from doing pilgrimage in Naju, South Korea as the alleged Marian apparitions and Eucharistic miracles there lack supernatural authenticity.

The CBCP said it does not encourage pilgrimages to the controversial site associated with Julia Kim, who claimed having private Marian visions in the 1980s.

"Let us avoid confusion caused by unapproved phenomena and instead walk the path of obedience, humility, and unity within the Body of Christ," said the CBCP.

"We address diocesan pilgrimage organizers, parish leaders, travel agencies, as well as Filipino pilgrims and devotees, urging them to refrain from organizing, promoting, or participating in pilgrimages to Naju," it added.

To recall, claims of Marian apparitions in Naju began in 1985 and has since attracted pilgrims from many countries with reports of visions, miraculous signs, healings, and Eucharistic miracles.

The Archdiocese of Gwangju, though, repeatedly rejected those claims, and has been reaffirmed under the Vatican’s updated norms for discerning alleged supernatural phenomena. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)