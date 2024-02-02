CBCP warns: Charter change poses risk of authoritarianism

"There is a need to show us that there is really sincerity and goodwill in these moves. It really looks being forcibly done to amend the Constitution. What is the problem anyway? Why not talk about the problems first? Why are we jumping towards the solution?" added David.

In a statement released after the 127th CBCP Plenary Assembly held over the weekend, the CBCP said the public should be careful against the ongoing drive to gather signatures in support of the PI as it allegedly involves the deception of the faithful.

For his part, CBCP vice president Bishop Mylo Hubert Vergara said their Statement will be cascaded down to every dioceses, archdioceses, and parishes in a bid to heighten public awareness.

He said the clergy will also expand the information dissemination in schools and Basic Ecclesial Communities.

"We're already doing it for our circles of discernment because there must be enlightenment. The youth has a huge role today in ensuring everyone is aware of current issues," said Vergara. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)