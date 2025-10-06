CBCP warns of whitewash in flood control probe

THE Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) warned on Monday, October 6, 2025, against efforts to derail or whitewash the ongoing investigations on the flood control project anomalies.

In a statement, the CBCP asked the legislators and the Marcos administration to inhibit from meddling in the ongoing probe of the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI).

"The Filipino people are watching closely. After the revelations of massive anomalies in flood control projects, any move to change Senate leadership or redirect investigations now would only heighten public suspicion of a cover-up," the CBCP said.

"This is a defining moment for public accountability. We urge both Congress and Malacañang to prove that they serve the common good, not partisan power. Let the truth flow freely. No to a whitewash. Yes to full accountability," it added.

The statement comes on the heels of the decision of Senator Panfilo "Ping" Lacson to resign as chairman of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee following criticisms from fellow lawmakers over his handling of the flood control probe.

It also came after Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong stepped down as special adviser to the ICI after being linked to questionable projects in his area of jurisdiction.

The bishops, meanwhile, added its voice to calls to make the ICI investigations open to public.

They said it is imperative for the ICI to cease making its ongoing probe closed door.

"We, the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines, call on all public officials to uphold the integrity of the ongoing inquiries into the flood control corruption scandal. The Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI) was created precisely to restore public trust," said the bishops.

"The ICI's mandate must include transparency in its proceedings, findings, and recommendations; and access to all necessary documents and witnesses, including those protected by political privilege," the CBCP added.

Earlier, lawmakers and civil society organizations called on the ICI to make its investigations open to the public.

In response, the ICI has said keeping the hearings closed is necessary in order to “avoid a trial by publicity.” (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)