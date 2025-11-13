CBCP zeroes in on November 30 rally

THE humanitarian and development arm of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) Thursday, November 13, 2025, said it is zeroing in on the forthcoming sequel of the "Trillion Peso March" set on November 30 at the People Power Monument in Quezon City.

"With one voice and one message, let us continue to denounce corruption and demand justice, transparency, and accountability," said Caritas Philippines President Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo in a social media post.

"Filipinos will no longer stay silent against corruption... Join the Trillion Peso March Movement and see you there," he added.

Following the first "Trillion Peso March" on September 21, a second mass protest against the anomalous flood control projects has been set by different sectors and religious organizations on November 30.

Bagaforo denied CBCP’s involvement in the scheduled protest rally against government corruption organized by the Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) from November 16 to 18 at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila.

Bagaforo said they do not have any involvement in the event dubbed "Rally for Transparency and a Better Democracy."

"Caritas Philippines categorically clarifies that we are not involved in, nor do we endorse, any rally or public gathering reportedly scheduled for November 16 to 18, 2025," said Bagaforo.

The INC rally is set from Sunday to Tuesday at the Quirino Grandstand, with over 300,000 people expected to attend daily. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)