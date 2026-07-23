CCG harassment fails to stop PCG, BFAR fuel mission in WPS

MANILA – The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) on Thursday completed a fuel subsidy mission for Filipino fisherfolk at Bajo de Masinloc in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) despite harassment from China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels.

In a statement, PCG spokesperson for the WPS, Commodore Jay Tarriela, said the mission was conducted in support of the "Kadiwa ng Bagong Bayaning Mangingisda" program, which provides fuel subsidies to Filipino fisherfolk amid rising fuel prices.

“The mission proceeded despite illegal, coercive, and aggressive actions by the CCG,” Tarriela said.

At around 5:54 a.m., CCG vessel 3302 closed to within 50 meters off the bow of BRP Datu Dumangsil and fired its water cannon at the vessel for more than two minutes, scoring an indirect hit.

At around 6 a.m., CCG vessel 21579 executed a dangerous maneuver, crossing approximately 500 meters ahead of the bow of BRP Datu Paiburong.

“These actions violated the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea (COLREGs) and endangered Filipino personnel engaged in a purely humanitarian undertaking,” he said.

No injuries were reported, and both BFAR vessels continued their mission.

Despite the harassment, M/V Mamalakaya and BRP Datu Cabaylo completed the distribution of fuel and food packs to Filipino fishing boats in the area by mid-morning, while BRP Datu Sumakwel likewise sustained patrol and resupply operations.

PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan also ordered the deployment of a PCG Cessna Grand Caravan for a maritime domain awareness flight over Bajo de Masinloc, during which it received a radio challenge from Chinese forces well within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone.

The aircraft monitored three CCG vessels, two Chinese Maritime Militia vessels, and one People's Liberation Army Navy vessel in the area.

As of Thursday morning, three PCG vessels, four BFAR vessels, and M/V Mamalakaya remained at Bajo de Masinloc to continue the operation, against nine CCG vessels and one Chinese Maritime Militia vessel monitored in the area.

He emphasized that Bajo de Masinloc is an integral part of Philippine territory, and the legally binding 2016 Arbitral Award affirmed the traditional fishing rights of Filipino fishermen in its waters.

The PCG and BFAR will continue to support Filipino fisherfolk and maintain a lawful presence in the West Philippine Sea, in compliance with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and pursuant to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. (PNA)