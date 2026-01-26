CCG turns over Devon Bay’s 2 deceased crew, 15 survivors to PCG

MANILA – The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Sunday received 15 survivors and two deceased crew members of M/V Devon Bay during a turnover operation conducted between the PCG and the China Coast Guard (CCG) at approximately 168 nautical miles west of Tambobong, Pangasinan.

The rescued Filipino crew members were transferred using the rigid-hull inflatable boats of both vessels due to the big waves prevailing in the area.

Meanwhile, the two cadavers that were transferred to the PCG will undergo proper disposition, in close coordination with the concerned authorities and the bereaved families.

PCG spokesperson Captain Noemie Cayabyab said the Coast Guard extends its appreciation to the CCG for the humanitarian assistance and cooperation in ensuring the safety of life at sea.

“BRP Teresa Magbanua (MRRV-9701) is scheduled to arrive at Pier 13, Port Area, Manila in the early morning of January 26, 2026,” she said as quoted in a news release.

As of press time, BRP Cape San Agustin (MRRV-4408) and the PCG Islander aircraft continue search and rescue operations to locate the four remaining missing Filipino crew members in the reported distressed area.

The M/V Devon Bay, with 21 Filipino crew members on board, reportedly capsized, about 141 nautical miles west of Pangasinan, within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone on Jan. 23.

The Singaporean-flagged vessel was carrying a cargo of iron ore, bound for Yangjiang, China, from Guatalac, Zamboanga del Sur. (PNA