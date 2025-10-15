CCMC Class of 1992 celebrates 33rd reunion in California

The celebration continued with a scenic getaway to Napa Valley, where the group enjoyed a day among vineyards, specifically Castello di Amorosa, savoring fine wines and good company.

Between shared meals, laughter, and heartfelt conversations, the weekend became more than just a reunion -- it was a celebration of lifelong friendship and the enduring bond that time and distance could never fade.

The group explored the Capital City of Sacramento, taking in its vibrant culture and rich history. They had breakfast at the Tower Cafe, recognized as Sacramento's premier brunch destination, then took photos at the Capitol.

One of the highlights was a trip to Old Sacramento, where cobblestone streets and historic charm set the perfect backdrop for reminiscing about their college days.

A tour of the California State Railroad Museum added a touch of wonder and nostalgia, as they marveled at the state’s storied past and shared their own journeys of progress and change since their CCMC years.

“This reunion was more than just seeing each other again -- it was about celebrating who we’ve become,” said one of the organizers. “Each hug, each story, and every laugh reminded us that CCMC gave us more than a degree -- it gave us a family that continues to stand the test of time.”

As the three-day event came to a close, goodbyes were filled with promises to meet again in 2027 for their 35th class reunion in Cebu City, Philippines, inviting their classmates around the world, as well as their clinical instructors -- proof that the spirit of CCMC Class of 1992 continues to live on wherever life takes them. (PR)