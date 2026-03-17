CDC officials join call for energy conservation

Officials of Clark Development Corporation (CDC) have called for energy conservation and responsible fuel use within the Clark Freeport.

The CDC execs cited the potential impact of the ongoing global supply disruptions.

CDC President Agnes Devanadera said "the recent geopolitical events underscore the importance of preparedness and prudent consumption, particularly on fuel and electricity.

“We need to tighten our belts. We need to save on fuel,” she said.

The CDC chief also emphasized that conservation is a shared responsibility of offices and households.

She said that discipline must be reflected in daily habits.

“Turn off the lights when no one is using them. It’s a small thing, but it matters,” Devanadera added.

According to her, organizations must focus on what can be done immediately and consistently.

Devanadera said that responsible energy use should also begin at home.

She noted that the current situation presents an opportunity to instill practical habits among younger generations.

“This is probably the best time too when we should be teaching our children and grandchildren how it is to be reasonable and how to conserve energy,” she said.

The CDC's move supports the implementation of Memorandum Circular No. 114, issued on March 6, 2026, which directs government agencies to adopt stricter energy conservation measures, including optimized transportation use, reduced building power consumption, and limits on unnecessary fuel use to help cut overall energy consumption by 10–20 percent.

CDC said it has started coordinating with concerned units to promote practical energy-saving measures and encourage greater awareness of consumption patterns, as part of efforts to support operational continuity.