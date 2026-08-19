CEAP saddened over Zamboanga school shooting incident

THE Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines (CEAP) laments the latest incident of school violence in the country, this time at the Ateneo de Zamboanga University (AdZU) in Zamboanga City.

“CEAP expresses its deepest sorrow over the tragic shooting incident at Ateneo de Zamboanga University,” said CEAP in a statement on Tuesday, August 18, 2026.

The organization of Catholic educational institutions called on everyone to respond with sensitivity, compassion, and restraint, saying every report, photograph, or social media post involves students, families, teachers, and a community experiencing profound grief and shock.

It also urged the public to refrain from speculation, unverified information, sensationalized commentary, and the unnecessary sharing of images or details that may further wound those affected.

“Let our words and actions protect the dignity and privacy of the victims and their families, while allowing authorities and the school community the space to establish the facts and respond appropriately,” said CEAP.

On Tuesday, two high school students were killed while another was injured in a shooting incident at the Junior High School of the AdZU.

The incident marks the country’s second school shooting in less than two months, with the attacker also livestreaming the incident on social media.

CEAP then called for a “deeper commitment” from all sectors to ensure that educational institutions in the country are safe places.

It said it was urging everyone to do their part in keeping schools safe and peaceful for students.

“May this tragedy awaken in all of us a deeper commitment to making every school a place of safety, care, vigilance, and peace, where the protection of every child and every member of the school community remains a shared moral responsibility,” said CEAP. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)