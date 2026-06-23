CEAP sounds alarm over recent school violence

The organization of Catholic schools, then, said there is a need to put equal weight to the development of the character and values of students.

According to CEAP, the Department of Education (DepEd) and Commission on Higher Education (Ched) must not be too focused on the academic achievement and workforce readiness of learners.

"These recent events further remind us that education reform must continue to uphold a holistic view of the learner -- one that advances academic achievement and workforce readiness while also nurturing character, values, emotional well-being, and social responsibility," said CEAP.

"CEAP calls on the government, DepEd, Ched, and all stakeholders for urgent, holistic reform that prioritizes integral human development over purely technical goals," it added.

On Monday, June 22, three students were killed and several others were left injured after two minors went on a shooting spree inside the San Jose National High School in Tacloban City.

On June 19, a senior high school student repeatedly stabbed an 18-year-old student at the Cavite National High School in Cavite City.

Last June 16, seven Grade 5 pupils of Bethel Academy of General Trias, Cavite, were injured after they were allegedly attacked by a Grade 8 student wielding a kitchen knife.

"We mourn with the bereaved families, stand in solidarity with the affected communities, and grieve the loss of innocence in our educational spaces" said CEAP. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)