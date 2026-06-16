Cebgo to operate all AirSWIFT flights beginning July 1

MANILA – Low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific (CEB) announced on Monday that its subsidiary, Cebgo, will operate all AirSWIFT flights starting July 1, 2026.

AirSWIFT operates between Clark and El Nido, and in El Nido and Boracay, Bohol, Cebu and Coron.

While there will be no changes in AirSWIFT’s flight schedules and services, all T6 (AirSWIFT) coded flights will be coded as DG (Cebgo) flights.

In 2024, CEB signed a share purchase agreement with ALI Capital Corp. to buy 100 percent stake in boutique airline AirSWIFT.

The PHP1.75-billion worth acquisition is part of CEB's efforts to boost connectivity to various local destinations. (PNA)