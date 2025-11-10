Cebu archbishop calls for change in treating mountains

CEBU Archbishop Alberto Uy called on Filipinos to rethink how they treat mountains, noting that they protect communities during Super Typhoon Uwan.

In a radio interview Monday, November 10, 2025, Uy said Filipinos must stop destroying mountains, especially those where mining and logging operations are being conducted.

"Our mountains protect us from fierce storms, yet we continue to destroy them," said Uy.

"When we carve the mountains without conscience, mine them recklessly, or lay them bare, we weaken the very barrier that keeps our communities safe," he added.

On Sunday, the country began feeling the effects of Super Typhoon Uwan with several areas placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 5.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Uwan weakened into a typhoon as it hit the mountainous terrains of Luzon, including the Sierra Madre mountain range.

The Cebu prelate said it is necessary to advocate on caring for the environment instead of destroying it.

He said parishes and communities should take it upon themselves in caring for Mother Nature.

“Let us return to the heart of our faith—a heart that respects life, protects the poor, and honors the Creator by caring for His creation," he said.

"Let us plant trees, protect our mountains, guard our rivers, and hold leaders accountable. Let every parish, every family, every youth, and every leader become a guardian of our common home,” added Uy. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)