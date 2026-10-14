Cebu archbishop calls for continued prayers for Pope Leo XIV

CEBUANOS are being called to offer their prayers for Pope Leo XIV, who is currently facing health issues.

In a social media post, Cebu Archbishop Alberto Uy issued an appeal to Cebuanos for them to pray for the Pontiff.

"We continue to pray," said Uy while reposting the news item announcing the diagnosis of Pope Leo XIV.

On Wednesday, Pope Leo XIV has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

This comes after the Pontiff had a successful surgery to remove a lower lobe of his right lung.

Filipino Cardinal Pablo David issued a similar appeal to the Pinoy faithful in praying for the leader of the worldwide Catholic Church.

"Last Wednesday, he reached out to me with a hug. Today, I want to return that hug through prayer. And I invite you to do the same," said David, who is currently in the Vatican.

"Let us surround our Holy Father with the warmth of our prayers, that he may feel himself embraced by the whole Church, just as he has embraced so many of us with the love of a brother," he added.

David said he is optimistic that it won't be long before Pope Leo XIV makes full recovery with millions offering prayers for him.

"His journey toward full recovery is only beginning... Get well soon, Holy Father. We are with you," said David in his own social media post. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)