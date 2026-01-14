Cebu archbishop calls for continued prayers for trash site tragedy victims, responders

A WEEK after the tragic trash site collapse, Cebu Archbishop Alberto Uy is calling on the faithful to continue praying for the victims and their grieving families.

In a statement, Uy asked the public to join in prayer for those who died in the January 8 incident at the Binaliw landfill and their loved ones.

“Let us unite in prayer for our brothers and sisters affected by the landslide at the Prime Waste Solutions Cebu Landfill in Barangay Binaliw, Cebu City. We remember especially the victims and their families—those who are grieving, those who are injured, and those who remain unaccounted for. May the Lord embrace them with comfort, strength, and protection," said Uy.

He added that it is also important to pray for those conducting rescue efforts at the Cebu trash site.

"We also lift up in prayer the brave responders and rescuers who are working tirelessly on the ground, risking their own safety to save lives. May God grant them endurance, wisdom, and protection as they carry out their mission of mercy,” Uy said.

As of January 13, authorities have confirmed the deaths of 13 individuals, while more than 20 others remain missing.

This prompted the Cebu City government to declare Friday, January 16, as a "Day of Mourning."

In solidarity, the Archdiocese of Cebu said that Uy has ordered all Masses on Friday to be offered for the tragedy victims and their families.

"We ask all parishes in the Archdiocese to offer all Masses on this day for the victims of the tragedy and for their grieving families and loved ones," the Cebu archdiocese said in a social media post.

"May the Lord grant eternal rest to those who have died and comfort to those who mourn," it added. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)