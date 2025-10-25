Cebu archbishop closes Liloan church after woman’s killing

THE Archdiocese of Cebu has ordered the temporary closure of the Parish Church of San Fernando Rey in Liloan after a woman was found dead inside the church on Friday, October 24, 2025.

In a statement, Cebu Archbishop Alberto Uy said he has temporarily closed the church after a crime was committed there.

"I, as the Archbishop of Cebu, decree the temporary closure of the Parish Church of San Fernando Rey, Liloan," said Uy.

"All public acts of divine worship are to be suspended until proper canonical procedures are completed to ensure the reparation of the desecration and the restoration of the church's dignity as a house of prayer and peace," he added.

The prelate said the decision was made after a preliminary review of the incident and the available evidence, including CCTV footage, confirmed that the assault took place inside the church itself.

"It is judged that the sacred place has indeed been desecrated through an act of grave violence, which has caused profound scandal and pain among the faithful of Liloan and beyond," said Uy.

According to Canon 1211 of the Code of Canon Law, "a sacred place is desecrated when it suffers grave injury through acts done in it which are seriously disrespectful and give scandal to the faithful."

"The Archdiocese of Cebu expresses deep sorrow and grave concern over the crime committed inside the Parish Church of San Fernando Rey," said Uy.

The archbishop said the church shall remain closed until declared otherwise.

"I, in consultation with the parish clergy and the Chancery, will determine the rite of reparation prescribed by the liturgical books, after which divine worship may once more be licitly celebrated in the said church," said Uy.

On October 24, church personnel found an unidentified woman lying motionless close to the entrance of the church.

The victim was found to have sustained visible head injuries, blood from the nose, and ligature marks on the neck, suggesting she was beaten and possibly strangled before she died. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)