Cebu archbishop dismayed over political turmoil

CEBU Archbishop Alberto Uy expressed dismay over the ongoing turmoil involving the country's political leaders, especially the prevailing power struggle in the Senate.

In a social media post, Uy said it is unfortunate that the country's leaders are deeply embroiled in political disputes amid the problems faced by the nation.

"Our country today suffers from deep divisions. Political camps attack one another. Social media often rewards anger more than truth," said Uy.

"A nation cannot move forward if its leaders are driven only by revenge, self-interest, or partisan advantage," he added.

The Cebu prelate said it would be best if the political leaders will choose to drop their party rivalries or personal concerns.

Instead, he said government officials must adhere to the "highest law", which is love.

"May our leaders in government remember that good governance begins, not in political strategy, but in a heart that loves God and loves people," he said.

"Authority (must be) exercised not for personal gain but for service, not for division but for unity, not for self-interest but for the common good," added Uy.

The statement comes amid the ongoing dispute in the Senate between the camps of Senators Alan Peter Cayetano and Sherwin Gatchalian. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)