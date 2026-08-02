Cebu archbishop lauds 'special' Alex Eala for character, not achievements

CEBU Archbishop Alberto Uy on Sunday, August 2, 2026, added his voice to those lauding Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala but not due to her achievements in the tennis court but for her character.

In a social media post, Uy pointed how Eala is cheerful and gracious, yet resilient in the face of challenges; humble and simple, yet disciplined and determined; and respectful in speech and conduct, yet admired by many.

"In Alex Eala, we see the true image of a Filipino... Even in victory, she remains humble. Even under pressure, she shows grace. Her character shines even brighter than her achievements," said Uy.

"She is not special simply because she has become one of the world’s finest tennis players. More importantly, she is special because of the kind of person she has shown herself to be," added the prelate.

Because of this, the Cebu archbishop said Eala could best serve as a true role model for the Filipino youth.

Uy noted how today's youth are lacking in role models and that Eala would best fit the title.

"One of the greatest needs of our country today is not only better athletes, artists, or professionals. We need better role models. Our children and young people are constantly looking for someone to admire and imitate. Let us guide them toward people whose lives inspire not only success, but also goodness," he said.

"I would like to propose Alex Eala as one of those role models. Regardless of faith, she offers a beautiful example to every Filipino," Uy added.

On early Sunday, Eala continued her dream season by defeating four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka in the semifinals of the tournament currently being held in Washington, D.C.

Eala is set to face world No. 3 Jessica Pegula in the finals of the Mubadala DC Open around 12 a.m. Monday, August 3, 2026 (Philippine time). (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)