Cebu archbishop urges aid for typhoon victims

IN THE aftermath of the devastation caused by Typhoon Tino, the Archdiocese of Cebu has called on the faithful to extend help to affected families in the province.

In a social media post, Cebu Archbishop Alberto Uy said Cebu Caritas is now accepting all kinds of donations for typhoon-hit individuals and communities.

“Many of our brothers and sisters here in Cebu have lost their belongings. Please open your closets and look for clean and presentable clothes, towels, or blankets that you can donate to the victims of the storm,” said Uy.

“Let us continue to give hope to our struggling brothers and sisters,” he added.

Uy also directed parishes to immediately provide assistance to affected communities, stressing the importance of concrete action alongside prayer.

“Beyond our prayers, the Church must also respond in concrete ways to ease the suffering of those affected by the storm and floods,” said the archbishop.

“I encourage all parishes, through their Parish Caritas, to organize acts of charity and compassion,” he added.

Finally, the Cebu prelate urged the faithful to offer prayers for all victims of Typhoon Tino.

“Let us lift up in prayer the leaders of our province of Cebu and those in flood-affected areas, for they are facing difficult challenges at this time,” said Uy. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)