Cebu archbishop urges faithful: Be guardian angels to quake victims

IN THE wake of the strong earthquake that hit the province, Cebu Archbishop Alberto Uy is calling on his flock to serve as guardian angels for one another.

In a radio interview, Uy urged everyone to strive to be available to be with each other and help those that are in need.

“Let us promise to be angels for one another, especially by sharing our blessings generously with the victims of the earthquake and all who are in need,” said Uy.

“To be a guardian angel for someone is to protect the weak, to accompany the lonely, and to give hope to those who have lost much,” he added.

On Tuesday night, a magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck Cebu, with the epicenter located 21 kilometers northeast of Bogo City.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that some 47,221 families or 170,959 individuals were affected by the quake.

Meanwhile, Uy said Pope Leo XIV has sent his condolences to the victims of the magnitude 6.9 earthquake in Cebu.

The prelate said the Pontiff has sent his message of sympathy to the people affected by the tremor.

"The Apostolic Nuncio to the Philippines Archbishop Charles John Brown called me to convey the Holy Father's heartfelt sympathies for all the survivors of the earthquake," Uy said.

"He also sent his prayers for the eternal repose of the victims," Uy added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)