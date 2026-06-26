Cebu archbishop urges faithful to wear white against corruption on June 28

CEBU Archbishop Alberto Uy is calling on the faithful in the Archdiocese of Cebu to participate remotely in an interfaith rally against corruption set for Sunday, June 28, 2026.

In a pastoral appeal, Uy described the event as an expression of the people’s commitment to truth, accountability, justice and righteousness in public life.

“On Sunday, June 28, 2026, I encourage everyone to wear white clothing when attending Mass. If this is not possible, you may wear or pin a white ribbon,” said Uy.

Uy also called on establishments in Cebu to show their support for the growing call for truth and accountability.

“I invite families, schools, offices, businesses, and institutions to display white ribbons in their homes, cars, workplaces, buildings, churches, and parish offices, as a visible sign of our shared desire for integrity, transparency, and good governance,” said Uy.

On Sunday, the Inter-Religious Leaders Council for National Transformation (IRLCNT) will hold a faith-based rally at the People Power Monument in Quezon City.

Dubbed the “White Ribbon March,” it will be the latest mass action against corruption organized by the IRLCNT, following the three “Trillion Peso Marches” held on September 21 and November 30, 2025, and February 25, 2026.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines has urged the Filipino faithful to participate in the forthcoming march.

But beyond Sunday’s event, the Cebu archbishop said it is imperative for all Filipinos to advocate for honesty, justice and integrity in government.

“Beyond June 28, let us continue to exercise critical discernment, seek the truth, reject misinformation, resist every form of corruption, and hold ourselves and our leaders accountable,” said Uy. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)