Cebu archbishop visits quake-hit churches

CEBU Archbishop Alberto Uy on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, visited areas struck by the earthquake to check on affected communities and assess the condition of several damaged churches.

In a short statement, the Archdiocese of Cebu said Uy visited several churches, starting with the Archdiocesan Shrine and Parish of Sta. Rosa de Lima in Daanbantayan, which sustained serious damages.

"May the Archbishop's presence remind the faithful that they are not alone in this trial, as he assures them of his prayers and the support of the whole Church," said the Cebu archdiocese in a short statement.

"We join him in prayer during these difficult times, trusting that God remains in control," it added.

Uy was welcomed by Parish Priest Randy Nebria and the Parish Pastoral Council, who presented to him the current condition of the church.

On Tuesday night, a magnitude 6.9 earthquake hit Cebu with the epicenter located some 21 kilometers northeast of Bogo City.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Wednesday said at least 26 people died due to the quake.

The Archdiocese of Cebu has also ordered the structural assessment of all churches that have been affected.

In an advisory, the Cebu archdiocese said an order has been issued to evaluate the stability of the affected churches.

"In light of the recent earthquake, Cebu Archbishop Alberto Uy has directed that a structural assessment be conducted on all our churches and rectories," said the Cebu archdiocese.

It said all activities in the concerned churches shall be prohibited.

"To the parishes in the North that have been gravely affected, you are asked to refrain from using your churches for the celebration of the Holy Mass until the proper experts have carried out the assessment and declared the structures safe for use," said the Cebu archdiocese. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)