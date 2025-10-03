Cebu archdiocese calls for aid for quake victims

THE Archdiocese of Cebu is appealing for aid to support families and individuals affected by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake in Cebu.

In a social media post, the archdiocese called for sponsors of tailor-fit relief kits for quake-hit families under its “Hatag Paglaum” (Give Hope) initiative.

“After the earthquake, many of our brothers and sisters have lost homes, churches, and livelihoods. What they need most is paglaum or hope,” Cebu Archbishop Alberto Uy said.

Uy explained that Hatag Paglaum allows donors to sponsor relief kits designed to meet urgent needs.

A donation of P500 will provide a medicine kit that contains strips of paracetamol, sachets of hydrite, a bottle of Betadine, a box of bandaids, and a bottle of alcohol.

For P1,000, a family kit will be given, consisting of a bucket containing kilos of rice, assorted canned goods, packs of instant noodles, bars of bath soap, liter bottles of water, and bars of laundry soap.

For P1,500, donors can provide a household kit, which includes a bag containing a flashlight, family-sized mats, family-sized blankets, and a mosquito net.

A donation of P2,000 is enough to provide a tent kit that can serve as temporary shelter for affected families.

Donors also have the option to contribute any amount to a bereavement fund, which will be donated to families in need of burial assistance.

“The different parishes in the affected towns and municipalities in Northern Cebu will be mobilized to serve as distribution centers, where affected beneficiaries can claim the donated relief kits,” the archdiocese said. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)