Cebu churches to toll bells to mark Edsa 40

ALL churches in the Archdiocese of Cebu will toll their bells simultaneously to serve as the highlight of its celebration of the 40th Anniversary of the Edsa People Power Revolution on Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

In a social media post, the Archdiocese of Cebu urged the faithful to participate in the simultaneous tolling of church bells across the Cebu archdiocese at 3 p.m.

"Through this simultaneous tolling, we join the entire nation in remembering the spirit of EDSA—peaceful, prayerful, and united—while affirming that the work of safeguarding freedom and democracy remains unfinished," said the Cebu archdiocese.

"May this simple but meaningful act awaken conscience, renew hope, and strengthen our commitment as a people and as a Church," it added.

It said the tolling of the bells will last 40 seconds to symbolize 40 years since the Edsa People Power Revolution; and 40 years of continuing journey towards genuine freedom.

In turn, it asked the faithful to pause briefly in prayer as the bells ring, while offering intentions for the nation and its leaders, integrity in public service, unity among the people, the healing of wounded democracy, the eradication of graft and corruption, and an end to political dynasties.

Aside from the simultaneous tolling of church bells, the Archdiocese of Cebu said there will be a Holy Mass at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño – Pilgrim Center at 1:45 p.m., and a program at 3:05 p.m.

By 3:45 p.m., there will be a peaceful march from Basilica Minore del Santo Niño – Pilgrim Center to Plaza Independencia; and a concert at Plaza Independencia at 4:30 p.m.

Participants are called to wear white during the 40th Anniversary of Edsa People Power Revolution celebration.

"If white clothing is not available, wearing a white wristband, armband, or headband will be sufficient," said the Archdiocese of Cebu.

Edsa call remains

In a statement, Cebu Archbishop Alberto Uy called on the Cebuano faithful to participate in the forthcoming celebration saying the challenge the country faced in 1986 remains in present times.

The prelate said it is necessary for everyone to join the nation in celebrating the 40th anniversary of the bloodless revolution that toppled the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr. as the Philippines continues to see similar problems under his son, Bongbong Marcos Jr.

"To join Edsa is to choose memory over forgetfulness, courage over indifference, and hope over cynicism," said Uy.

"Let us stand together—for our nation, for our children, and for the future we still believe is possible," he added.

In particular, the prelate said Cebuanos must participate as Edsa is part of the Filipinos' moral identity as a people.

"Joining this anniversary is a way of saying: We still believe that what is right is worth standing for. We still believe that truth matters, integrity matters, and the dignity of every person matters. To remember Edsa is to remember who we are—and who we want to remain as a people," said Uy.

He also said the public should participate as the country's freedom is still being tested.

"Forty years after Edsa, corruption and abuse of power remain real. Poverty persists. Trust in institutions is fragile. These realities remind us that freedom is not automatic. EDSA was not the end of the struggle—it was the beginning of a responsibility," said Uy.

The archbishop said the people must participate the next generation of Filipinos are watching and hoping to learn

"By joining the celebration of the 40th Anniversary of Edsa, we teach the next generation that freedom has a price, that values must be defended, and that ordinary people—when united—can shape the future of our nation," said Uy. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)