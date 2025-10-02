Cebu earthquake fatalities now at 72

THE National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) has recorded 72 fatalities following the powerful earthquake that struck northern Cebu.

In a situational report, the NDRRMC said of the total fatalities, 30 were from Bogo City, the epicenter of the 6.9 magnitude earthquake that occurred on Tuesday evening, September 30, 2025, while 22 were from the municipality of San Remegio, 12 from Medellin, five in Tabogon, and one each in Sogod, Tabuelan and Borbon.

Fatalities in San Remegio town were all due to the collapse of a local complex there.

The disaster bureau also recorded 294 injured individuals following the earthquake. Of the number, 180 are in Bogo, 66 in Medellin, 15 in San Remigio, 14 in San Francisco, six in Daanbantayan, five in Catmon, five in Tabuelan, and three in Borbon.

Based on the agency’s report, there were no more reported missing persons.

In a radio interview, Office of Civil Defense Central Visayas (OCD 7) Director Joel Erestain confirmed there were no more reported missing individuals.

"Mukhang hindi na po aakyat yun (number of fatalities), sana po huwag na umakyat... Hindi na po mag-skyrocket…Wala po tayong reported na nawawala, pero sinusubukan pa din pong maghukay ng mga debris,” he said.

(It looks like the number of fatalities will not rise further; hopefully, it won’t increase… won’t skyrocket. No missing persons have been reported, but they are still trying to dig through the debris.)

The NDRRMC said a total of 47,221 families or 170,959 persons in 53 barangays were affected by the earthquake.

It said 58 areas in Central and Western Visayas still have no power supply.

The disaster bureau recorded 96 totally wrecked houses in Central Visayas and 501 damaged.

Authorities, however, are yet to identify the cost of infrastructure damage incurred following the earthquake.

Classes and work in government offices remain suspended in the areas badly hit by the earthquake.

Cebu province has been placed under a state of calamity.

The NDRRMC assured that the National Government is in full force in a bid to bring normalcy back to earthquake-hit areas as soon as possible.

It said at the top of the government’s priority is to aid the affected population with their daily needs and help especially those who lost their home. (TPM/ SunStar Philippines)