Cebu, Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue among richest cities outside Metro Manila

CEBU City was hailed as the sixth richest city outside Metro Manila based on the Provincial Product Accounts (PPA) of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

A data released by PSA showed that in 2022, Cebu City’s per capita Gross Domestic Product (GDP) reached P293,426.

Per capita GDP measures the growth of the economy per person in a particular area. It gauges how wealthy or poor an area is.

The cities of Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue, also in Central Visayas, ranked third and eighth, respectively.

Lapu-Lapu’s per capita GDP stood at P313,039, while Mandaue was at P274,376.

The richest city outside Metro Manila was Baguio in the Cordillera region with per capita GDP at P420,016, more than twice the national average of P178,751.

Also included in the top 10 were Cagayan de Oro at second spot, Iloilo, Bataan, Laguna, Davao and Batanes.

Iloilo was at fourth place with P306,444 per capita GDP, while Davao was at ninth place with P258,811 per capita GDP.

The PPA is a mechanism to compile the GDP at the subnational level. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)