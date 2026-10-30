Cebu Pacific adjusts flights ahead of ASEAN Summit

MANILA – Manila-based carrier Cebu Pacific (CEB) has adjusted its flight schedules in advance to minimize disruptions during the Philippines’ hosting of the ASEAN Summit in November.

"It's been seven days since we notified our passengers and they have all been re-accommodated," CEB spokesperson Carmina Romero told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) on Thursday.

While she did not disclose the total number of canceled flights, Romero confirmed that several domestic and international flights were affected by the adjustments.

Romero said no additional cancellations will be made as CEB already completed the adjustments as well as the coordination with airport authorities.

"We're being careful not to further scare passengers. Because as far as CEB is concerned, we're done and we've re-accommodated concerned passengers," she said.

Meanwhile, another low-cost carrier, AirAsia Philippines, claimed that they did not make flight cancellations in line with the ASEAN Summit hosting.

"Sa AirAsia wala naman advise sa amin na may cancellation (In AirAsia, we weren’t advised of any cancellation)," Assistant Manager for External Communications Karen Villanda told the PNA in a Viber message.

In an advisory dated Oct. 26, 2026, the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) said that "in view of the upcoming 49th ASEAN Summit on 16-18 November 2026, the arrival of ASEAN delegates may necessitate temporary flight and airport operational adjustments, and enhanced security measures, which may affect airline flight schedules and airport operations."

CAB Executive Director Carmelo Arcilla, in a recent radio interview, said over 100 flights could be canceled during this period.

He said affected passengers should be given options such as a refund, rebooking or conversion to a travel fund.

He added that airlines would not be held liable for other possible expenses like hotel accommodation, since the cancellations are not directly attributable to them. (PNA)