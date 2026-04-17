Cebu Pacific among 'world's most sustainable airlines'

MANILA – Cebu Pacific (CEB) has been named among the top 25 percent of the "world's most sustainable airlines" by the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), the low-cost carrier announced Thursday.

It also "emerged as the most sustainable Philippine carrier, with a score of 47, well above the industry average of 37 and higher than most low-cost peers," it added in a news release.

The CSA measures how companies manage their impact on the environment, care for their employees and communities, and uphold responsible business practices.

In 2025, the airline served nearly 27 million passengers and operated more than 170,000 flights.

In the same year, CEB avoided approximately 35,000 tonnes of carbon emissions and saved about 11,000 tonnes of jet fuel through fleet modernization and operational efficiencies.

“We continue to take a disciplined and proactive approach to sustainability as we expand our operations,” Aileen Isidro, CEB vice president for Corporate Strategy and Risk Officer, was quoted as saying.

The airline reported that it reduced carbon emissions to 75.7 grams of carbon dioxide per revenue passenger kilometer (RPK), with lower emissions per passenger even as travel demand increased.

CEB continues to build on this progress through its long-term goal of operating an all-NEO (new engine option) fleet by 2030, alongside expanding the deployment of electric ground support equipment (GSE) across key airports. (PNA)