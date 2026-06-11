Cebu Pacific gives OJT opportunities for deaf students

MANILA – Cebu Pacific (CEB), through a partnership with De La Salle - College of Saint Benilde, now accommodates deaf students for internship, the airline announced on Thursday.

CEB and the College's School of Deaf Education and Applied Studies (SDEAS) have signed a memorandum of agreement for this initiative, providing deaf students with hands-on experience and practical exposure across the airline's operations.

“We're excited to welcome our students from DLS-CSB to Cebu Pacific and learn alongside them. Internships are often a person's first step into the workforce, and we want that experience to be meaningful, supportive, and empowering," Felix Lopez, CEB's chief human resources officer, said in a statement.

Lopez added that the airline hopes this partnership helps open more doors for deaf professionals and encourages more organizations to recognize the value that diverse talent brings to the workplace.

CEB said the SDEAS interns have been assigned to the customer service operations - cabin operations team, where they will support day-to-day functions while gaining insights into the aviation industry.

They must complete 360 hours of on-the-job training by Aug. 14, 2026.

Before the start of the internship, CEB said its employees participated in a deaf awareness session facilitated by SDEAS. (PNA)