Cebu Pacific lights up Burj Khalifa with PH wonders

MANILA – In a historic first for a Philippine company, Cebu Pacific (CEB) took over Dubai’s Burj Khalifa with a “Fly to Happy, Fly to the Philippines” lights and sound display, celebrating the most iconic reasons to visit the Philippines in 2025.



Projected onto the world’s tallest building, the show captured the warmth and smiles of Filipinos, alongside the natural beauty of the Philippines, including the world-famous beaches of Boracay, Palawan, and Cebu, and breathtaking sites like Mayon Volcano in Legazpi, the Chocolate Hills in Bohol, and Mt. Apo in Davao.



“We’re proud to share a piece of home on such a grand stage,” said Xander Lao, CEB President and Chief Commercial Officer in a news release on Sunday.

“This is a celebration of Philippine pride and an invitation for travelers to connect with the unique beauty, culture, and warmth that our country offers."



Through this campaign, CEB aimed to invite travelers around the world to experience the wonders of the Philippines and offer Filipinos in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) a nostalgic view of home.



To bring this experience within reach to more passengers, CEB has also launched a special seat sale from Nov. 22 to 30, 2024.

Passengers from major international hubs—including Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, and the Middle East—can now book discounted flights to the Philippines for travel in early 2025.



CEB operates in over 60 destinations spanning Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. It operates the most extensive network in the Philippines, allowing for the best inter-island connections from hubs in Manila, Cebu, Clark, Iloilo and Davao. (PR)