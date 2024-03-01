Cebu Pacific named Best Airline at Routes Asia Awards 2024

CEBU Pacific, the Philippines’ leading carrier, received the Best Airline award in the Routes Asia Awards 2024 on February 28, in recognition of its exceptional contributions to airport and destination marketing in the Asia Pacific region.

CEB was recognized for its collaborative efforts with airports and with local and international destination partners that helped make air travel even more accessible to the public.

These collaborations have notably led to the successful resumption of its Clark hub and the launch of 15 domestic and international destinations in April 2023, among others, which positioned CEB with the widest domestic network in the Philippines.

The award also highlighted CEB’s initiatives to incorporate various sustainable practices into its operations through the optimization of flight plans and the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in its ground operations. CEB aims to transition to an all-NEO fleet by 2028 and will incorporate SAF in its commercial network by 2030.

“We are honored to receive this award. This reflects Cebu Pacific’s unwavering commitment to providing our passengers with exceptional service, expanding our network connectivity, and making air travel more accessible and affordable,” said Alexander Lao, Cebu Pacific president and chief commercial officer.

The Routes Asia Awards is the only route development event dedicated to the Asia Pacific region. This latest recognition reaffirms CEB’s position as the leader in the Philippine aviation industry, connecting communities, and driving economic growth.

Apart from this recognition, CEB was recently hailed Best Low-Cost Airline Brand and Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline in the Philippines for 2023 by the World Economic Magazine, a US-based publication that spotlights industry disruptors across the global financial marketplace.

CEB also received a separate recognition from Airlineratings.com, the world’s leading airline safety and product rating review website, as among the top 20 safest low-cost airlines in the world for 2024.

For its sustainability initiatives, CEB was given a prestigious Gold rating from the Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA) and secured an environmental, social, and governance (ESG) score of 41 from S&P Global.

CEB currently flies to 35 domestic and 24 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. (PR)