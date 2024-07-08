Cebu Pacific to resume 4 domestic flights from Clark in October

LOW-COST carrier Cebu Pacific (CEB) is set to enhance its Clark hub by resuming domestic routes in October 2024.

These include flights between Clark International Airport (CRK) and Davao, General Santos, Iloilo and Puerto Princesa, bringing CEB's total destinations via Clark to 10.

Xander Lao, CEB president, said in a statement Monday, July 8, 2024, the decision to resume these routes aims to improve travel accessibility for individuals from North and Central Luzon.

"This resumption underscores our commitment to offering greater accessibility to travelers from North and Central Luzon and provide every Juan with more opportunities to discover the beauty and diversity of the Philippines," Lao said.

The resumption of these flights will seamlessly connect international and domestic routes.

Starting October 2, flights to Puerto Princesa will operate three to seven times weekly.

Flights to General Santos will operate thrice weekly and Iloilo daily starting October 21.

Additionally, the Clark to Davao route will operate three to seven times weekly starting October 22.

Currently, CEB operates 25 foreign and 35 domestic destinations in the Middle East, Australia, and Asia. (Kenneth King E. Gonzales, UP Cebu intern)