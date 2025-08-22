Cebu Pacific to double seat capacity for 3 domestic routes

MANILA – Low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific (CEB) will double the seat capacity for flights via Bohol, Iloilo, and Puerto Princesa, by utilizing the 459-seater A330neo aircraft for these routes in the coming months.

Currently, CEB deploys A320 and A321 aircraft for the said domestic destinations, accommodating up to 180 and 236 seats, respectively.

Utilizing the widebody A330neo allows the carrier to offer more seats, lower fares, and a more comfortable travel experience, according to CEB president Xander Lao on Thursday.

"By increasing capacity to key domestic routes, we not only make travel more accessible, but also help drive tourism and stimulate economic activity, creating opportunities for local communities and further supporting the growth of Philippine tourism,” Lao said in a statement.

The CEB said the A330neo will be utilized for flights between Manila to Iloilo seven times weekly beginning Oct. 26, and between Manila and Puerto Princesa, four times weekly, starting Nov. 2.

The larger aircraft will also be used for flights between Manila and Bohol, seven times weekly, beginning Nov. 16.

The expansion supports the growing demand for air travel ahead of the holiday season.

CEB regards itself as the largest operator of A330neo aircraft in Asia Pacific, having 12 aircraft of this kind.

The A330neo provides CEB with the flexibility to serve regional, long-haul, and busy domestic routes while maintaining cost-efficiency.

The Gokongwei-led airline currently utilizes A330neo aircraft for flights to Cebu, Davao, and General Santos, and several destinations across Asia, Australia, and the United Arab Emirates. (PNA)