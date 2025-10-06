Cebu prelate calls for continuous aid for quake victims

GIVEN the devastation caused by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake in the province, the Archdiocese of Cebu is calling for continued assistance to the affected families.

In a social media post, the Archdiocese of Cebu appealed for more donations, particularly to families displaced by the earthquake.

"When we give help, we do not just share food, clothing, or money. We share Christ Himself, for He is our true hope," said Cebu Archbishop Alberto Uy.

"Every gift we extend becomes a sign of His presence, reminding the needy that they are not forgotten and that God walks with them," he added.

Uy said those who would like to donate may send via the website at https://hatag-paglaum.myt-smartforms.com/ or bring their in-kind gifts to San Carlos Seminary College in Cebu City.

On September 30, a magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck Cebu, with the epicenter located 21 kilometers northeast of Bogo City.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that 71 people died and left 559 injured, while displacing 455,631 individuals.

No less than Pope Leo XIV has expressed his sympathy to the Cebuanos through Apostolic Nuncio to the Philippines Archbishop Charles John Brown.

Archbishop Brown called Uy to convey the Holy Father's heartfelt sympathies for all the survivors of and prayers for those killed by the earthquake.

During the Sunday Angelus in St. Peter’s Square, the Pontiff offered his prayers anew for the communities devastated by the 6.9-magnitude tremor.

“I express my closeness to the dear Filipino people, and, in particular, I pray for those who are most severely affected by the consequences of the earthquake,” the Pope said.

“Faced with any danger, let us remain united and supportive in our trust in God and in the intercession of our Blessed Mother,” Pope Leo XIV added. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)