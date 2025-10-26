Cebu prelate rues 'glorification of evil' during Halloween

CEBU Archbishop Alberto Uy on Sunday, October 26, 2025, lamented the continued proliferation of Halloween celebrations that appear as a "glorification of evil."

In a radio interview, Uy said it is unfortunate that Halloween celebrations are often no longer associated with religious or positive themes.

“Instead of celebrating light, goodness, and holiness, it has often turned into a glorification of darkness, fear, and evil,” said Uy.

He said parents and other elders must take it upon themselves to teach their children to see saints as their true heroes.

"I encourage our parents, teachers, and parish leaders: let us guide our children to dress as saints, not as demons; as angels, not as monsters. Let their joy reflect the beauty of holiness, not the ugliness of sin,” said the archbishop.

“Let us fill our communities not with fear, but with faith; not with masks of darkness, but with faces of kindness and love,” Uy added.

Halloween is a celebration observed in many countries on October 31, which is the eve of All Hallows' Day or All Saints' Day for the Catholic faithful.

In popular culture, Halloween has become a celebration of horror and is marked by activities such as trick-or-treating and costume parties. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)