Cebu prelate to government: Pursue flood control scandal probe

CEBU Archbishop Alberto Uy appealed to all concerned government officials on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, not to forget the controversy surrounding flood control projects.

In his pastoral appeal, Uy said it is imperative for government institutions to ensure that justice for the people is attained amid the allegations of massive corruption.

"As Archbishop of Cebu and as a fellow Filipino, I humbly appeal to the President, to government leaders, and to all responsible agencies and authorities: please show our people that the investigation into the flood-control scandal is being pursued seriously, sincerely, and without favoritism," Uy said.

"If wrongdoing is proven, those responsible must be held accountable and punished accordingly, regardless of political party or influence. Justice must never favor only the powerful or the politically convenient," he added.

Similarly, Uy called on his brother bishops to speak out regarding the forthcoming impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.

The archbishop called on his fellow bishops and archbishops to join the calls for truth and accountability by coming out and speaking clearly.

"As a member of the CBCP, I humbly appeal to my brother bishops that we continue speaking clearly and courageously in defense of truth, justice, accountability, and the common good," said Uy.

"We should be just as strong in urging a swift and credible investigation into the flood-control anomalies as we are in calling for the proper constitutional process regarding the impeachment case," he added.

Lastly, the Cebu archbishop called on the Filipino faithful to maintain vigilance in the pursuit of truth and justice on prevailing issues faced by the nation.

This, he said, is instead of the ongoing political issues leaving the people divided, confused, and emotionally burdened.

"In moments like this, we must be careful not to allow anger, hatred, mockery, and political fanaticism to take over our hearts. If we lose our capacity to listen, reflect, and respect one another, our nation will suffer even more," he said.

"As Christians and as Filipinos, we are called not only to pray, but also to seek truth, justice, honesty, and the common good," added Uy. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)