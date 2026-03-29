Cebu prelate urges faithful to hold feeding programs, establish community pastries

CEBU Archbishop Alberto Uy is urging the faithful to ensure their neighbors do not go hungry amid the prevailing crisis in the country and rising prices of food and basic commodities.

In his homily during the Palm Sunday Mass, Uy asked the public to organize regular feeding programs for the hungry, especially children, the elderly, and the vulnerable; establish community pantries in parishes; and encourage parishioners to share at least one kilo of rice or bread with the poor.

"Dear people, let's not allow any hungry man to go unattended and helped in the Christian society. And we share not just food—but God’s compassion and love seen in action," Uy said.

Similarly, the prelate said the faithful must strengthen Basic Ecclesial Communities and religious organizations capable of attending to the emotional needs of the people.

"No one should feel so lonely. Many nowadays are not just materially poor, but also emotional need. All alone. Forgotten. Loaded up. Let's check them out, visit, and listen. Sometimes, the greatest act of kindness is giving time to care," Uy said.

Lastly, he said the faithful are called to give hope to others through prayer, encouragement, and acts of kindness.

"Today, many are tired. Some are on the verge of losing hope. It is up to us today, as the Body of Christ, the will to give hope to one another. Hope is not something we should keep—but share," Uy said.

The prelate said the faithful must stand united and help each other in facing prevailing social problems.

He said it is imperative for everyone to help each other and ensure nobody becomes hungry, lonely, or hopeless.

"In this time of adversity, I encourage you to stand together in the face of trials. Let's make every parish a place where no one goes hungry, no one feels alone, and no one loses hope," Uy said.

"As we begin Holy Week, this time of crisis and testing, we are not meant to be alone. Let's go out together. Let us love each other as Jesus command. May every parish become a home. And every home will become a place of prayer. And every heart can be a fountain of compassion," Uy said.

The Filipino faithful observed Palm Sunday, the start of Holy Week, on March 29, 2026. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)