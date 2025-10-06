Cebu quake death toll reaches 72

THE death toll from the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that hit northern Cebu last week has reached 72, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Monday, October 6, 2025.

In a situational report, the disaster bureau said the 72 recorded fatalities are still under validation.

It said 559 individuals were recorded injured following the powerful earthquake while there are no more missing individuals.

The NDRRMC said 155,094 families or 574,394 persons in 205 barangays in Central Visayas were affected by the earthquake, in which 405 families or 1,251 persons were inside evacuation centers.

It said over P93.5 million worth of assistance have been provided by the government to the affected population.

The agency recorded 3,802 totally wrecked houses, while 32,123 were damaged in the region following the earthquake.

In a radio interview, Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon said P2.5 billion worth of damage on roads and bridges were recorded in northern Cebu.

He said the rehabilitation of damaged infrastructure in the quake-hit areas will begin Monday, October 6.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has recorded a total of 7,027 aftershocks since September 30 when the magnitude 6.9 earthquake hit Bogo City. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)