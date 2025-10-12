Cebu quake-hit firms may seek wage exemption until December 2

A WEEK after its latest wage order took effect, the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB)-Central Visayas is giving business establishments in quake-hit Cebu until December 2 to apply for exemption.

In a social media post, the Central Visayas wage board said companies adversely affected by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake may apply for exemption from complying with the new wage order.

“The last day of filing of applications for exemption is on 02 December 2025,” the RTWPB-Central Visayas said.

It noted that being hit by a calamity, such as an earthquake, is among the qualifiers for exemption.

“As per the Omnibus Rules on Wage Determination, the following establishments may apply for exemption from compliance with the new wage order: retail or service establishments regularly employing not more than 10 workers, and establishments adversely affected by natural calamities and/or human-induced disasters,” the RTWPB-Central Visayas said.

Eligible firms may download the checklist of requirements at bit.ly/RB7ChecklistWageExemption.

Applications may be submitted to the RTWPB-Central Visayas on the 6th Floor, DOLE Building, Gorordo corner General Maxilom Avenue, Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City, or through email at rb7@nwpc.dole.gov.ph.

On September 30, a magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck Cebu, killing at least 75 people, injuring 1,271 others, and causing an estimated P3 billion worth of infrastructure damage.

Meanwhile, the new wage order in Central Visayas took effect on October 4 and set the minimum wage rate in the region between P500 and P540. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)