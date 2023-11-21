Cebuano homemaker claims share of Mega Lotto 6/45 jackpot

A HOMEMAKER from Cebu City can look forward to a merrier Christmas after claiming half of the PHP30-million jackpot of the Oct. 25 Mega Lotto 6/45 draw.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said the winner claimed her prize at the agency's main office in Mandaluyong City on Nov. 9.

She would split the jackpot prize with another bettor from Sultan Kudarat.

The winner, who has been playing the Lotto for 10 years, said her winning combination was a Lucky Pick or a system-generated selection.

"Isang LP naman ang tinaya ko! Ang katwiran ko, maliit man 'yan o malaking taya kung mananalo ka, sa iyo. Finally after 10 years of trying nakatsamba din (I bet on an LP! My reason is, whether it's a small bet or a big bet if you win. Finally after 10 years of trying, I finally won). That is the game of chance," she said, as quoted in a news release.

She said she was speechless upon learning that she notched the jackpot.

“Speechless at nanginginig talaga ako. At first hindi ako makapaniwala until I came here at naiabot na sa akin 'yung tseke ko. Dun ko lang naramdaman na totoo ngang nanalo ako (and I was really shaking. At first I couldn't believe it until I came here and my check was handed to me that's when I felt that it was true that I had won)," she narrated.

The new millionaire plans to invest her winnings in their small business in Cebu and her daughter's education.

"Thank you PCSO, kayo po ang naging daan para sa aking mga pangarap. Tiyak masaya ang Pasko namin ng pamilya ko. Iingatan ko po itong mabuti para sa kinabukasan ng aking pamilya. Marami pa po sana kayong matulungan (you paved the way for my dreams. My family and I will certainly have a happy Christmas. I will take good care of it for my family's future. I wish you could help a lot more). God bless, PCSO!” she said.

To avoid forfeiture, winners must claim their prizes one year from the date of the draw, as specified in Republic Act 1169, otherwise known as the PCSO Charter.

The PCSO reminded the public that all Lotto jackpot prizes must be claimed at its main office.

To claim the prize, the winner must write his/her name on and sign the back of the winning ticket, and present two government-issued IDs.

PCSO General Manager Melquiades Robles encourages the public to continue supporting all the agency’s gaming products, including Lotto and Small Town Lottery, to generate additional funds for its charity programs. (PNA)