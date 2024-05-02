Cedric Lee, Deniece Cornejo ‘guilty’ in Vhong Navarro illegal detention for ransom case

A TAGUIG court has sentenced to life imprisonment businessman Cedric Lee, model Deniece Cornejo, and two others in relation to the serious illegal detention for ransom case filed against them by host/comedian Vhong Navarro.

In a decision promulgated on Thursday, May 2, 2024, Taguig Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 153 found Lee, Cornejo, Ferdinand Guerrero, and Simeon Raz guilty beyond reasonable doubt of the case.

The court ordered the immediate commitment of Raz and Cornejo, who attended the promulgation, while arrest warrants were issued against Lee and Guerrero.

The convicted individuals were also ordered to pay Navarro P100,000 in civil indemnity, P100,000 as moral damages, and P100,000 as exemplary damages.

The charges stemmed from the incident on January 22, 2014 in Taguig City where Navarro claimed that he was mauled by Lee, Guerrero and Raz after accusing him of raping Cornejo.

Navarro said the accused threatened to kill him and demanded P2 million in exchange for his release.

In February 2023, the Supreme Court has dismissed the rape and acts of lasciviousness charges filed by Cornejo against Navarro. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)