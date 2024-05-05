Cedric Lee now at NBP

BUSINESSMAN Cedric Lee has already been transferred to the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) following his conviction for serious illegal detention for ransom, the Bureau of Corrections (Bucor) said Saturday, May 4, 2024.

Lee was transferred to the NBP in Muntinlupa on Friday evening, May 3, from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in Quezon City, hours after the decision was promulgated, finding him and three others guilty in the serious illegal detention for ransom case filed by actor-host Vhong Navarro.

Lee, model Deniece Cornejo, Simeon Raz, and Ferdinand Guerrero were all sentenced to life imprisonment.

Cornejo was brought to the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong City, while Raz was joined by Lee at the NBP. Guerrero remained at large.

Bucor vowed that there will be no VIP treatment for Lee.

Lee earlier said they are preparing to challenge the court’s decision before the Court of Appeals.

The charges stemmed from the incident on January 22, 2014 in Taguig City where Navarro claimed that he was mauled by Lee, Guerrero, and Raz after accusing him of raping Cornejo.

Navarro said the accused threatened to kill him and demanded P2 million in exchange for his release.

In February 2023, the Supreme Court dismissed the rape and acts of lasciviousness charges filed by Cornejo against Navarro. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)