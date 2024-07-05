Celine Dion's comeback amid Stiff Person Syndrome battle

CELINE Dion is reportedly "secretly preparing" for a comeback on the Las Vegas stage despite battling Stiff Person Syndrome, which has impacted her voice.

Reports indicate the 56-year-old singer is readying for 70-minute shows following a four-year break.

Sources revealed to the US Sun that Dion plans to perform a limited series of concerts at the Resorts World Theatre this fall, coinciding with the Las Vegas Grand Prix in November 2024.

Contingency plans are in place to reschedule the concerts if Dion encounters health issues.

A source stated, "Celine is coming back to perform. It is hush-hush at the moment, but an announcement is imminent. Celine has signed off on singing again to audiences in November. She has worked incredibly hard to regain her vocal strength and control, believing she is ready to perform for over an hour."

Diagnosed in 2022, Dion is struggling with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare autoimmune neurological disorder causing severe spasms. The singer shares her struggle through footage from her documentary "I Am: Celine Dion."

Her last live performance was during her Courage world tour in Newark, New Jersey, in March 2020, which was later canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dion has previously performed two record-breaking Las Vegas residencies: "A New Day" from 2003-2007 and "Celine" from 2011-2019.

One of Celine Dion's biggest hits is "My Heart Will Go On," the iconic theme song from the movie Titanic. (Glaiza Ouano, UP Tacloban intern)