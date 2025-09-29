Cement manufacturers group cites advantage of duty vs. importers

MANILA – An official of the Cement Manufacturers Association of the Philippines, Inc. (CeMAP) on Monday underscored the protection industry players got from the implementation of the provisional safeguard duty for imported cement.

In a statement, CeMAP executive director Rey Baja said the PHP400 per metric ton, or PHP16 per 40-kg. bag duty imposed since March 2025 and which is in place for 200 days, is necessary “to ensure the industry remains viable and to protect local jobs.”

“We also don’t think it will result in higher prices,” he said. “It is of national interest to promote and protect local cement industry against unfair competition from other countries.”

The group, in a statement, noted that cement imports last year totaled around 7.6 million, mostly from Vietnam.

It noted that these inflows are unnecessary because local capacity last year is around 51 million tons but demand is lower at around 35 million tons, resulting in a production decline or losses of around PHP5 billion, job losses, and slower operations.

Baja explained that local players are not subsidized, unlike their foreign counterparts.

He said Vietnamese cement companies are subsidized by their government or receive government incentives, allowing them to sell their product at lower prices.

Thus, he emphasized the need to protect the local players since the industry employs around 130,000 direct and indirect jobs. (With a report from Joan Villanueva/PNA)